Carla Lynne Clem Sands of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, January 29th, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. Carla was born on April 30, 1966 in Huntsville, AL and was 56 years old.
Carla was a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt to many. She enjoyed spending time on her front porch and in her flower bed. She loved to be outdoors and always looked forward to going on a boat ride or camping, but most of all she loved to spend time telling stories, jokes and being with her family.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3rd, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00pm, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will take place Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Carla was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Edith Clem, grandparents, Howard and Bensie Blackwell, Walter and Eula Mae Clem, and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by,
Husband, Kerry Gilbert of Pulaski, TN.
Daughter, Elizabeth Sands (Fiancé Mike Schrader) of Pulaski
Sister, Traci Clem Newby of Orange Beach, AL.
Niece, Rebecca Newby of Nashville, TN.
Nephews, Caleb (Casey) Newby of Smyrna, GA.
Hunter Newby (Ashlyn Ruff) of Athens, AL.
Mother and Father-in-law, Ada and Robert Jones of Pulaski, TN.
Brother-in-law, Steven Gilbert of Pulaski, TN.
Special Friend, Yumeca Meadows of Pulaski, TN.
Her E911 and Law Enforcement Family
Special Beloved Cat, Sue Della.
Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Carla Clem Sands.
