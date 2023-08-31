LOCAL OBIT 2

Carlene Augustin Byrd, age 90 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday August 29, 2023 at Home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Hairdresser/Seamstress,and a member of Ramah Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday September 2, 2023 at 11:00 am.  Mark Nelson and Arnold Brown will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday September 1, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                   Malcolm W. Byrd                                Leoma, TN

3-Sons-                       Randy W. Byrd                                    Leoma, TN

                                   Ronnie D. Byrd (Tina)                         Leoma, TN

                                   Shawn Byrd                                          Leoma, TN

2-Daughters-            Lori Long (Darren)                              Lawrenceburg, TN

                                  Lisa Huntley (Geary)                           Leoma, TN

1-Brother-                Jimmy Richardson (Pearl)                  Leoma, TN

1-Sister-                   Annetta Williams                                  Leoma, TN

8-Grandchildren

5-Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-   Dan & Gertie Augustin Richardson

Brothers- Jay & Hub Richardson

Sisters-     Eva Flatt, Gladys Richardson, & Jean Mashburn

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

