Carlene Augustin Byrd, age 90 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday August 29, 2023 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Hairdresser/Seamstress,and a member of Ramah Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday September 2, 2023 at 11:00 am. Mark Nelson and Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday September 1, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Malcolm W. Byrd Leoma, TN
3-Sons- Randy W. Byrd Leoma, TN
Ronnie D. Byrd (Tina) Leoma, TN
Shawn Byrd Leoma, TN
2-Daughters- Lori Long (Darren) Lawrenceburg, TN
Lisa Huntley (Geary) Leoma, TN
1-Brother- Jimmy Richardson (Pearl) Leoma, TN
1-Sister- Annetta Williams Leoma, TN
8-Grandchildren
5-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Dan & Gertie Augustin Richardson
Brothers- Jay & Hub Richardson
Sisters- Eva Flatt, Gladys Richardson, & Jean Mashburn
