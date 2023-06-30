Carol Anette Cramer, age 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Memphis, TN, retired IRS Manager after 25 years of employment, and of the Catholic Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Louise Conley Hemmen; her husband, Jack E. Cramer; one sister, Mary Thoni; and two brothers, Frank J. Hemmen, Jr., and Conley Hemmen.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen Brackett (Mason) of Leoma, TN, Rebecca "Becky" Patt (Danny) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Tina Spears (Greg) of Summertown, TN; six grandchildren, Kristen Mashburn (Cam), Kelsey Glass (Jeremiah), Katelyn Moore (Brad), Paul Spears (Katie), Joshua Spears, and Caleb Spears; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM Monday, July 03, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Lawrenceburg at 12:00 PM Monday, July 03, 2023, with Father Richard Childress officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to God's Storehouse. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
