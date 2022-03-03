Carol Ann Gannon, age 74, of Columbia, TN passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and retired owner/operator of the Little Debbie Snacks route in Columbia, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertus Critlin and Ruby Littrell Cox; one brother, Donnie Cox; and one grandchild, Tyler Osborn.
She is survived by her companion for over 40 years, Bobby Glenn Franklin, Sr. of Linden, TN; one daughter, Patsy Horne (John) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Keith Osborn of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Juanita Thigpen of Lawrenceburg, TN and Sue Smith (J.W.) of Columbia, TN; one brother, Jackie Cox (Glenda) of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Jonathan Horne (Tiffani), Margaret Horne, Rachael Horne, and Brittany Bedingfield; four great-grandchildren, Remington Horne, Oaklyn Horne, Graylyn Bedingfield, and Thatcher Bedingfield; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:30 PM Sunday, March 6, 2022, with Kevin Marston and John Horne officiating. Interment will follow at Deerfield Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.