Carl Donald Alexander, Sr., age 95, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at NHC Place at The Trace in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Clayton, NM, retired Employee Benefits Manager from Murray Ohio, and a member of First Street Church of Christ. Mr. Alexander served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Joshua and Opal Chilcote Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Boston Alexander of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Don Alexander (Kaneal) of McMinnville, TN, and Jack Alexander of Franklin, TN; one daughter, Jan Meek (Steve) of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 20, 2022. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN with full military honors. The family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
