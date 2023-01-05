Carol Jane Burden, age 84 of Pulaski, passed away Saturday December 31, 2022 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia.
Carol was born December 25, 1938 in Nashville, TN to John Hugh and Hazel Elizabeth Chandler McCann. She was a former member of Doris Chapel Church of Christ in Trenton, TN and later became a member of Fairview Church of Christ in Pulaski. Carol attended David Lispcomb High School in Nashville. She was known by “Granny” to everyone she met, she loved going to the Diana Singing, eating at Cracker Barrel and always had her camera to capture all her memories in photos. Carol was a retired Quality Control Technician at Royal Guard Vinyl and preceded in death by her parents, her husband and love of her life Carl Burden, brother Charles McCann, sister Dorothy McCann McDonald, and her grandson Jerry Lee Taylor.
Visitation will be Thursday January 5, 2023 from 4-7pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral will be 2pm Friday January 6, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Chapel with interment in Prospect Cemetery.
Survivors include her brother John McCann and wife Ruth of Kodak, TN, granddaughter Jane Ussery and husband Preston of Charleston, SC, step son Kevin Burden and wife LeighAnn of South Fulton, Tn, great grandchildren Hannah Jane Shipley (Sharquawn), Gunnar Nash Ussery, Jackson Cole Taylor, Sayler Neeley Ussery, great great grandchildren Kylo Casteele Henderson, Leyden David Mosley, seven other grandchildren, four other great grandchildren, special friends and caregivers John and Shree Wright, Connie Johnson, numerous nieces, nephews and many other friends and relatives, grand dogs Tennessee, Lucy, Maddox, Bo and grand cat Willow.
