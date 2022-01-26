Carole Ann Maguire Morrison, age 50 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a loving mother who will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, William and Michelle Maguire.
She is survived by her Daughters, Amber Diaz (Joseph), Brenna-Shea Morrison (Devin Barton); Brother William Maguire; Sisters, Holly, Jennifer, Rebecca, Claudia; Grandchildren, Athena Diaz, Xena Diaz, Persephone Diaz, William Carlo.
