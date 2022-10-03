Carolyn Crouch Kilburn, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 01, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Kmart where she worked in the camera and jewelry department and was Human Resource Manager. She was also a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Herbert and Mable Jacobs Crouch; her husband, William Dorce Kilburn; and two sisters, Lorene Crouch Bradley and Linda Crouch Eledge.
She is survived by one son, Steve Kilburn (Jill) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Sandy Kilburn Daniel of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandsons, Brock Kilburn (Ashley), Zach Kilburn (Lena), Blaine Kilburn (Mariam), Peyton Kilburn, and Will Daniel (Jena); and twelve great-grandchildren, Lily, Jasper, Harley, Rinny, Maggie, Bodi, Brooks, Asher, Henry, Harper, Blake, and Bryson.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, October 08, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 08, 2022, with Brock Kilburn and Jacob Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Shaw Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
