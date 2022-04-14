Carolyn Diane Russ, 74, of Florence, passed away April 11, 2022, at her residence. She was retired from Russ Optical and was a longtime employee of Holland’s Drug in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was of the Christian faith. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include:
Husband: Jerry Wayne Russ
Sons: Christopher Wade Trimmer of Augusta, GA; Terry Wayne Russ (Nancy) of Summertown, TN; & Timothy Wade Russ of Florence, AL
Daughter: Sonja Trimmer Gray (Larry) of Villa Rica, GA
Brothers: Gary Don McLain & Danny Ray McLain (Sheila)
(9) Grandchildren; (8) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: W.J. McLain & Edith Helen Franklin McLain
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. There will be a private graveside service at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Carolyn Diane Russ, for upkeep of the cemetery, to:
Kidd Cemetery c/o Ken Massey
3092 Buffalo Rd, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.