LOCAL OBITUARY

Carolyn Diane Russ, 74, of Florence, passed away April 11, 2022, at her residence.  She was retired from Russ Optical and was a longtime employee of Holland’s Drug in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was of the Christian faith. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include:

Husband: Jerry Wayne Russ

Sons: Christopher Wade Trimmer of Augusta, GA; Terry Wayne Russ (Nancy) of Summertown, TN; & Timothy Wade Russ of Florence, AL

Daughter: Sonja Trimmer Gray (Larry) of Villa Rica, GA

Brothers: Gary Don McLain & Danny Ray McLain (Sheila)

(9) Grandchildren;   (8) great grandchildren

                 

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  W.J. McLain & Edith Helen Franklin McLain

           

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  There will be a private graveside service at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Carolyn Diane Russ, for upkeep of the cemetery, to:

Kidd Cemetery c/o Ken Massey

3092 Buffalo Rd, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

