Carolyn Gibbs Pulley, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, July 03, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from the Lawrence County School System, and a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association. Carolyn was an active volunteer with Abigail's Plan and Clothe Our Kids Lawrence County.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Flournoy and Jewel Peppers Gibbs; one daughter, Jill Pulley; and two brothers, Buddy Gibbs and Steven Gibbs.
She is survived by one son, John Pulley (Roy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; three brothers, Larry Gibbs, Gene Gibbs (Trena), and Jerry Gibbs (Martha Jo), all of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of special friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, July 06, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, July 07, 2023, with Jeff Vanlandingham officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Lawrence County Public Library or any school Library, Abigail's Plan, or Clothe Our Kids Lawrence County. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
