Carolyn Marie Forsythe, age 73, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired caregiver, and a member of New Prospect Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Lovell; and her husband, Johnny Forsythe.
She is survived by two sons, Johnny Wayne Forsythe (Sherri) of Westpoint, TN and Donny Dwayne Forsythe (Teresa) of Ethridge, TN; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Franklin Lovell and J. D. Lovell, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Linda Bivens of Lawrenceburg, TN; and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Forsythe of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Shaw Cemetery at 1:00 PM Monday, January 02, 2023, with Jerry Dryden officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
