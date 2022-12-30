LOCAL OBITUARY

Carolyn Marie Forsythe, age 73, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her residence.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired caregiver, and a member of New Prospect Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Lovell; and her husband, Johnny Forsythe.

She is survived by two sons, Johnny Wayne Forsythe (Sherri) of Westpoint, TN and Donny Dwayne Forsythe (Teresa) of Ethridge, TN; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Franklin Lovell and J. D. Lovell, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Linda Bivens of Lawrenceburg, TN; and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Forsythe of Lawrenceburg, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Shaw Cemetery at 1:00 PM Monday, January 02, 2023, with Jerry Dryden officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

 
To send flowers to the family of Carolyn Marie Forsythe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 2
Graveside Service
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00PM
Shaw Cemetery
476 Wesley Chapel Road
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Recommended for you