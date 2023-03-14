Carolyn Skillian Smith, age 77 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 12th, 2023. In her younger years, her hobbies included: reading, gardening, shopping, feeding the birds, and sewing. She was of Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, James Frank Skillian and Mattie Mable Skillian; Husbands, James Dewitt and Howard Lovell; Daughter-in-Law, Tina Marston; Step Son, Cecil Smith; Sister, Bernadine Price.
She is survived by her Husband, Charles Smith; Sons, Glenn Marston and Dale Marston (Teresa); Daughter, Joanna Reed; Step Son, Scott Smith (Janessa); Step Daughter, Glenda Smith; 19 Grandchildren; Numerous Great Grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Pleasant Point Cemetery.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
