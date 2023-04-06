Carolyn Stanfield Odell, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away April 4 at the age of 81. Carolyn was born and raised in Florence, AL and also met her husband Harland there. They were married 53 years and raised two children, Johnny and Katrina.
Carolyn loved the Lord more than anything and spent her days talking about her Savior, sharing the Gospel and singing. She touched many lives through her gift of singing. Carolyn also loved her family and spending time with them.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband Harland Odell; her parents Austin and Byron Stanfield and her siblings Jimmy Ray Stanfield and Nell Morgan.
She is survived by her brothers Jack Stanfield, Tommy Stanfield and Terry Stanfield (Tammy); her children Johnny Odell (Becky) and Katrina Gray (Chris); grandchildren Erika Ladner (Jacob), Kayla Turner (Anthony), Julie Gallimore (Chase), Emily Worsham (Blake), Rachel Gray and Sarah Gray; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The visitation and funeral will be held on Friday, April 7 at Grace Christian Baptist Church in Greenhill. The visitation will be from 12:30-2pm and the service will immediately follow.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
