Carolyn Sue Dorning, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker and a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Margaret Sutton Bonner; her husband, Irving Dorning; one daughter, Kayla Hood; one son, Richard "Rick" Dorning; and one brother, Larry Bonner.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim Martin (Eddie) and Carole Collins; two sons, Kyle Duke (Lynn) and Chad Dorning (Tracy); one sister, Betty Childress; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Mars Hill United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be conducted at Mars Hill United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 19, 2023, with Billy Beal officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Mars Hill United Methodist Church, 637 Weakley Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
