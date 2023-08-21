Carolyn Young Petty of Pulaski, TN passed away on August 19, 2023 at Meadowbrook Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Pulaski. She was born August 10, 1932 in Giles County, TN and was 91 years old. Carolyn and her husband Billy were married 58 years and enjoyed tennis and dancing in their early years. Carolyn and Billy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a dancing celebration that included a live orchestra. She graduated from Beech Hill High school in 1950 and Martin Methodist College in 1952. She then taught school at Woodlawn School before going to work at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. She returned to Pulaski to work at the Farmers Home Administration where she retired after 27 years. She was a member of Pulaski First United Methodist Church where she participated in many singing and music programs and a substitute Sunday School Teacher. She served as Chairman of Blood Services for Giles County American Red Cross, was a member of Pulaski 376 Order of the Eastern Star, and a volunteer at Matthew 25 Shoppe.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church Circle of Care Program.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Bennett May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens, Pulaski, TN.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, George and Olivene Winford Young, her husband, Billy Petty, her son Roby Petty, her brother Winford Young, and her infant sister, Emily June Young.
She is survived by her brother Bill Young and wife, Debbie, sister-in-law, Sandra Young, sister-in-law, Peggy Young, many nieces, nephews, and special church friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.