Carrie Evelyn Williams Martinez was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this peacefully on March 3, 2022 at age 89.
She was born to Alonas and Alice Williams on November 28, 1932, one of seven children.
Carrie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Martinez and her Son, Michael S. Martinez. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sexton (Kevin) and her granddaughter Jennifer Baker (Stephen) as well as great grandchildren.
A short graveside service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2PM at the CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery in Lawrence County, Tennessee.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family
