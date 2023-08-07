Casey Wallace, 44, of Killen died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at his residence.
Visitation will be Monday, August 7, 2023, 6-9PM at Atlas Church of Christ. Funeral service will be Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 11 AM at the church with Bro. Miles Stutts and Bro. Bill Brazier officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
He was preceded in death by a son, Casey Joe “C.J.” Wallace; grandparents, Oscar and Ruthie Mae Wallace; A. D. and Velma Hughes; aunt, Ebbie Wallace; uncle, O. L. Wallace.
Casey is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Tabitha Wallace; children, Savannah Wallace (Kobi Pendergrass), Emaline Wallace, Della Wallace, and Rebel Wallace; grandson, Wyatt Pendergrass; parents, Billy and Nina Wallace; sisters, Michelle Canerday (Barry) and Shana Butler (Barry); aunts, Barbara Wallace and Ann Wallace; uncles, Dub Wallace (Connie), Jimmy Wallace (Martha), Dale Hughes (Jan); several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Rebel Wallace, Kobi Pendergrass, Riley Pendergrass, Darren Wallace, Patrick Wallace, and Isaac Canerday.
Casey had requested that everyone wear Alabama Crimson Tide apperal and not dress up.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice for all their care and support and C.J. Thacker and Justin Thacker for all they have done for them.
