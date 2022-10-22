Catherine Ann Blasingim, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a self-employed hairdresser, and a member of Salem Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Christine Mattox Daniel; and one brother, Anthony Wayne Daniel.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Gwyn Blasingim of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Terri Ann Gang (Trent) of Ethridge, TN and Stephanie Paige Appleton (Ricky) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Chad Eric Blasingim (Emily) of Lawrenceburg, TN; eleven grandchildren, Ty Gang, Tory Gang (Julie), Teal Gang, Elijah Gang, Marshall Schneider (Katie), Paige Schneider, John-Martin Chance, Evelyn Pearl Blasingim, Lincoln Blasingim, Grant Blasingim, and Noah Blasingim; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt Gang, Rhett Gang, Charlee Grace Cox, Presley Schneider, and Deacon Schneider; and three sisters, Leona Ellis of Loretto, TN, Sue McWhorter of Spring Hill, TN, and Pam Daniel of Pulaski, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with Keith Barnett and Kirt Hughett officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Abigail's Plan at https://www.abigailsplan.org/ or Autism Tennessee at https://autismtennessee.wildapricot.org/. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
