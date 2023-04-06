Catherine Carla Reynolds of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on April 1, 2023 in Giles County surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 21, 1961 and was 61 years old.
Carla was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed planting flowers, riding backroads, and being outside, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
There will be a private memorial service held at a later date.
Carla was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Baxter Tidwell. Her brothers William “BePop” Roy Holley and James Buster Holley.
She is survived by,
Her sons, Zachery (Amber) Reynolds and Hayden (Chrystal) Townsend both of Pulaski, Tennessee.
5 grandchildren.
Sister, Tana (Dwight) Harris of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister, Gina (Jon) Harrison of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister, Jennifer Tidwell of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Catherine Carla Reynolds.
