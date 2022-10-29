Cathye Newton Phillips, age 75, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at home after an extended illness. She was a Lawrence County, TN native. She retired from the Brass Lantern after 23 years of service. She was a proud member of Deerfield Baptist Church, where she will be laid to rest.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hardison "Doc" Pruitt; and her mother, Alice Lancaster Pillows. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Grady Lee Newton, Sr.; as well as one brother, Lloyd Bud Pruitt; and five sisters, Bonnie Richards, Eloyce Jones, Janice Pruitt, Barbara Hughes, and Diane Hargrove.
She is survived by her wonderful husband, Henry Phillips of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Carla Boring (Travis) of Lexington, TN; two sons, Grady Lee Newton, Jr. of Lawrenceburg, TN and Clay Phillips (Michelle) of Smyrna, TN; seven grandchildren she adored and they adored her, Bailey Elliott (Dustin) of Lexington, TN, Carissa Thompson (Heath) of Jackson, TN, Blake Boring of Smyrna, TN, Derrick Newton of Summertown, TN, Haley Wright (Seth) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jayson Phillips of Smyrna, TN, and Emilee Phillips of Smyrna, TN; nine great-grandchildren she also adored; and one sister, Edith Eells of Lewisburg, TN. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews; plus a loving and praying Deerfield Baptist Church family.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at her beloved Deerfield Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Monday, October 31, 2022, with Tony Gordy officiating. Interment will follow at Deerfield Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Deerfield Baptist Church building fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.