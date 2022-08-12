Caydence Thomas Nievelt, the infant son of Jasmine Busby and Joseph Nievelt of Summertown, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his sister, Haley Busby of Henryville, TN; brother, Jake Isbell of Summertown, TN; maternal grandmother, Angela Runions of Culleoka, TN; maternal grandfather, Rodney Isbell (Jennifer) of Summertown, TN; paternal grandmother, Kat Walls of Summertown, TN; paternal grandfather, Clifford Martin, Jr. of Waynesboro, TN; and paternal great-grandmother, Ruby Isbell of Summertown, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Chapel Grove Cemetery at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
