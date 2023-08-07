Cecil Kevin Beddingfield, age 58, of Madison, AL, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, boating, and spending time with his pets and his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, James Cecil and Fannie Lou Beddingfield; Brother, James Chris Beddingfield.
He is survived by his Sister, Mary Ann Lowery (Shoan); Partner, Shirley McCree; Other beloved family.
Family Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
A Graveside Service will be held at Kidd Cemetery on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Brother Joe Beddingfield will be officiating.
