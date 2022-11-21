Charlene "Granny" Scott, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Baptist Faith. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and always put others first.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Blaine and Zola Green Dugger; and two sisters, Ivagene Dugger and Irene Bosheers.
She is survived by two daughters, Charlotte West and Sherry Bosheers; one son, James Bosheers; three step-sons, Chuck Bosheers, JD Bosheers, and Randy Bosheers; twelve grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, with Richard Clinard officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
