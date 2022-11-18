Charles A. Bassham, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired owner of Bassham Print Shop, and a member of Harmony Church of the Nazarene.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Bassham; and his wife, Linda Hood Bassham.
He is survived by three sons, Brent Bassham (Jennifer) of Spring Hill, TN, Brian Bassham (Lisa) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Tyler Bassham of Hendersonville, TN; one daughter, Katie Laws (James) of Lawrenceburg, TN; his mother, Alice Bassham of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Jerry Bassham (Melinda) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Randy Bassham (Peggy) of Hartselle, AL; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Harmony Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will be conducted at Harmony Church of the Nazarene at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, with Clint Bassham officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Harmony Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
