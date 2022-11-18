LOCAL OBITUARY

Charles A. Bassham, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired owner of Bassham Print Shop, and a member of Harmony Church of the Nazarene.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Bassham; and his wife, Linda Hood Bassham.

He is survived by three sons, Brent Bassham (Jennifer) of Spring Hill, TN, Brian Bassham (Lisa) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Tyler Bassham of Hendersonville, TN; one daughter, Katie Laws (James) of Lawrenceburg, TN; his mother, Alice Bassham of Lawrenceburg, TN; two brothers, Jerry Bassham (Melinda) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Randy Bassham (Peggy) of Hartselle, AL; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Harmony Church of the Nazarene.  Funeral services will be conducted at Harmony Church of the Nazarene at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022, with Clint Bassham officiating.  Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.  The family suggests memorials be made to Harmony Church of the Nazarene.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Charles A. Bassham, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 26
Visitation
Saturday, November 26, 2022
11:30AM-1:00PM
Harmony Church of the Nazarene
904 3rd Avenue
Lawrencebug, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 26, 2022
1:00PM
Harmony Church of the Nazarene
904 3rd Avenue
Lawrencebug, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you