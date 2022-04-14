Charles C. Orton, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired member of Laborers' Local #386 where he was a former executive board member, and a member of County Line Church of Christ. Mr. Orton was also a recipient of the Century Farm Award.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ornie and Vernon Martin Orton; his wife, Willene Staggs Orton; and one sister, Carol Bundrant.
He is survived by two daughters, Nancy Garland (Eric) and Dr. Elaine McFarland (Mac), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, Johnny Orton (Shannon) of Houston County, TN, Nathan Orton (Tabitha) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Dr. Charles Brandon Orton (Andrea) of Oak Ridge, TN; seven grandchildren, Bridget Gray, Heather Dunnivant, Siera Cathey, Triana Orton, Jacqueline Orton, Violet Orton, and Charlotte Orton; and six great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, April 16, 2022, with Darrell Maggard and Justin Warren officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
