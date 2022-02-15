LOCAL OBITUARY

Charles Clifford Sharp , age 84 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday February 13, 2022 at Home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL.A Veteran of The United States Air Force,retired from Wise, and a member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Rickey Green will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

2-Sons-                              Anthony Sharp (Elizabeth)                      Loretto, TN 

                                           Rodney Sharp (Marilyn)                          Loretto, TN 

3-Daughters-                    Tessa Trego (Butch)                                  Mckinney, TX 

                                          April Allen (Mickey)                                  Lexington, AL 

                                          Gail Box (Terrell)                                       Westpoint, TN 

10-Grandchildren 

  7-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-     Price & Lizzie Gray Sharp 

Wife-          Pearl Oliver Sharp 

Daughter-  Janice Sharp 

Brothers-   Coleman & Kenneth Sharp 

