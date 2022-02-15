Charles Clifford Sharp , age 84 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday February 13, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL.A Veteran of The United States Air Force,retired from Wise, and a member of Greens Chapel United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday February 16, 2022 at 11:00 am. Rickey Green will be officiating. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2-Sons- Anthony Sharp (Elizabeth) Loretto, TN
Rodney Sharp (Marilyn) Loretto, TN
3-Daughters- Tessa Trego (Butch) Mckinney, TX
April Allen (Mickey) Lexington, AL
Gail Box (Terrell) Westpoint, TN
10-Grandchildren
7-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Price & Lizzie Gray Sharp
Wife- Pearl Oliver Sharp
Daughter- Janice Sharp
Brothers- Coleman & Kenneth Sharp
