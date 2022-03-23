Charles E Brazier, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. He was a native of Winston, AL, a dairy farmer, and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Grace Ellen Gobble Brazier.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Bonnie Brazier of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Barry Brazier and Tommy Brazier (Melissa), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Monitta Conley (Virgil) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Syble Camron of Lawrenceburg, TN; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022, with David Gallaher and Jason Brazier officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
