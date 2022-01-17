Charles Fletcher Cates, 81, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19th from 6 – 8 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday at Crossbrand Cowboy Church, Center Star at 2 p.m. with Adam Cross officiating. Burial will be in Mitchell Cemetery. Pallbearers will be John Mason, Garrett Mason, Chris Wright, Taylor Thigpen, Willie Clemmons and Aaron Duford.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Cates and Thelma Ridgeway; sister, Robbie Woody. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ann Cates; son, Charles “Punkin” Cates; daughters, Renea (Troy “Tank”) McGee and Monica (Michael) Mason; grandchildren, John (Emily) Mason, Chelsea (Aaron) Duford, Garrett (Bridgette) Mason, Megan (Chris) Wright, Danielle (Taylor) McGee and Jesse Cates; great-grandchildren, Lane, Connor and Addie McMurtrey, Ryleigh, Ella and Lilly Duford, Katie and Wheeler Mason, Abigail and Olivia Mason; special sons, Darren Sharp and Wayne Allen; sister, Linda Haraway and many more family & friends.
He will be greatly missed.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories to the Cates’ family.
