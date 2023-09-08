Charles Lee Clemons, 82, of Killen, passed away September 7, 2023, at his residence. He was retired from Reynolds Alloy, a member of North Carolina Church of Christ and a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include:
Wife: Willie Bell Balentine Clemons
Sons: Greg Clemons (Regina) & Mike Clemons (Ronda)
Daughter: Robbin Herd (Robert)
(7) Grandchildren; (6) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Earn Hollis Clemons & Elizabeth Louise Holden Clemons
Visitation will be Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00pm, at North Carolina Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, at the church, with Don Williams & Leon Cole officiating. Burial will be at North Carolina Cemetery, with full military honors at graveside.
Pallbearers will be: Lee Herd, Cass Herd, Hunter Clemons, Shane Clemons, Brandon Herd & Chris Clemons.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to North Carolina Church Building Fund.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.