Charles Lindon Newton , age 82 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Home after a sudden illness.
He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Farmer,and a member of Five Points Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM.
Art McCormick will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Tim Newton (Kristy) Liberty Grove, TN
Jackie Newton (Dianne) Liberty Grove, TN
Daughter- Connie Griffin (Matt) Linden, TN
7-Grandchildren
5-Great Grandchildren
Also Family & Friends of the Five Points Community
Preceded In Death By:
Wife- Jo Ann Jackson Newton
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
