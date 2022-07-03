LOCAL OBITUARY

 Charles Lindon Newton , age 82 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday July 1, 2022 at Home after a sudden illness. 

He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Farmer,and a member of Five Points Baptist Church. 

Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM. 

Art McCormick will be officiating. 

Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Sons-            Tim Newton (Kristy)                             Liberty Grove, TN 

                     Jackie Newton (Dianne)                        Liberty Grove, TN 

Daughter-   Connie Griffin (Matt)                            Linden, TN 

7-Grandchildren 

5-Great Grandchildren 

Also Family & Friends of the Five Points Community 

Preceded In Death By: 

Wife-       Jo Ann Jackson Newton 

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

