Charles Lindon “Pete” Wright, 73, of Lexington, AL, passed away November 24, 2022, at his residence.  He was a retired electrician for Reynolds SRC and Cargill. 

Survivors include:

            Son:  Nathan Wright (Chelsea)

            Daughter:  Danielle Long (Keith)

            Brothers:  Terry Wright & Tim Wright (Sonda)

            Grandchildren:  C.J. (Annabelle), Braxton, Jacob, Natilynn & Lincoln

           

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Chester Cleatus Wright & Doris Marie Garner Wright

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 29, at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Terry Wright officiating.  Burial will be at Corum Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

