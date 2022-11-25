Charles Lindon “Pete” Wright, 73, of Lexington, AL, passed away November 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired electrician for Reynolds SRC and Cargill.
Survivors include:
Son: Nathan Wright (Chelsea)
Daughter: Danielle Long (Keith)
Brothers: Terry Wright & Tim Wright (Sonda)
Grandchildren: C.J. (Annabelle), Braxton, Jacob, Natilynn & Lincoln
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Chester Cleatus Wright & Doris Marie Garner Wright
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 29, at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Terry Wright officiating. Burial will be at Corum Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.