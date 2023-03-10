Charles Fredrick "Roundman" Mote, Sr., age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Pulaski, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from the Giles County Hwy Department, and of the Christian Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Denman and Viola Perry Mote; and one sister, Carol Watkins.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Mote of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, C.F. Mote of Leoma, TN; one daughter, Tina Marie Ferrell (James) of Minor Hill, TN; two sisters, Amanda Johnson (Doran) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Connie Sides (Vernon) of Leoma, TN; one granddaughter, Anna Marie Mote of Nashville, TN; one great-granddaughter, Paislee Ferrell of Minor Hill, TN; one step-grandson, Jarred Ferrell of Nashville, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Friday, March 10, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, March 10, 2023, with Billy Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery in Giles County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
