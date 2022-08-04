Charles Raymon Stewart, 96, of Florence died Monday, August 1, 2022, at his residence.
A graveside service will be Thursday, August 4, 2022, 9 AM with military honors at Florence City Cemetery with Frank Richey officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Stewart was a medic in WWII with the 413th Medical Collecting Company in Europe. After returning from the war he graduated from Coffee High School. He then attended Florence Teachers College where he earned a double major in Chemistry and Biology. He had a diverse career, working as a chemist at Reynolds Metals, TVA, Redstone Arsenal (working with the Space Program) and at Baxter Laboratories. His career with the Federal Government began in the photography lab at Eglin Air Force Base. He retired as a researcher for the Department of Defense at Cameron Station in Alexandria, VA. He loved working with wood, watching the Atlanta Braves, photography, and reading.
Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Mitchell Stewart; parents, Edward O. and Minnie B. Liles Stewart; brother, Norman Stewart; niece, Melinda Stewart; a host of cousins.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Karen Stewart; cherished sitter, Donna; special friend, Tammye Johnson; nephew, Eddie Stewart.
