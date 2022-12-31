LOCAL OBITUARY

Charles Wallace "Wally" Moore III, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a retired pharmacist, owner and operator of Medical Center Pharmacy, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.  He was also a member of the Lawrenceburg Lions Club and the Lawrence County Historical Society.

He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. Moore, Jr. and Martha Neal Moore; and his wife, Daryl Lee Williams Moore.

He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Moore (Lois) of Atlanta, GA and Melissa Brazier (Tommy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one granddaughter, Nicole Duncan; one grandson, Dylan Brazier (Katie); five great-grandchildren, Kendall, Karsen, McKaleb, Raegan, and Marlee; one niece, Donna McCrane; and two nephews, Edward Sedlacek and Kenneth Sedlacek.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. 

