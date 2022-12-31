Charles Wallace "Wally" Moore III, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a retired pharmacist, owner and operator of Medical Center Pharmacy, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Lawrenceburg Lions Club and the Lawrence County Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. Moore, Jr. and Martha Neal Moore; and his wife, Daryl Lee Williams Moore.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathryn Moore (Lois) of Atlanta, GA and Melissa Brazier (Tommy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one granddaughter, Nicole Duncan; one grandson, Dylan Brazier (Katie); five great-grandchildren, Kendall, Karsen, McKaleb, Raegan, and Marlee; one niece, Donna McCrane; and two nephews, Edward Sedlacek and Kenneth Sedlacek.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, with Jacob Evans officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mimosa Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
