Charlotte Ann Brockwell Springer , age 81 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of McConnell, TN, a homemaker,and a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Brock Kilburn & Wesley Creekmore will be officiating. Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Husband- Bobby Neal Springer Loretto, TN
Sons- Jerry Irvine (Mary) Seminole, FL
Jeff Springer Hammond, IN
Daughters- Kathy Schauer (Richard) Tinley Park, IL
Jacinta Pederson Leoma, TN
Brothers- Thurman E. Brockwell (Mary) Loretto, TN
Harold L. Brockwell (Doradean) Sedona, AZ
Paul W. Brockwell (Geneva) Benton, KY
Sister- Brenda Fay Brockwell Nashville, TN
9 Grandchildren
3 Great Grandchildren
