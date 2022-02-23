LOCAL OBITUARY

Charlotte Ann Brockwell Springer , age 81 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at home after an extended illness.  She was a native of McConnell, TN, a homemaker,and a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Liberty Grove Baptist Church on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Brock Kilburn & Wesley Creekmore will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Liberty Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors are:

Husband-                         Bobby Neal Springer                            Loretto, TN

Sons-                                Jerry Irvine (Mary)                               Seminole, FL

                                         Jeff Springer                                          Hammond, IN

Daughters-                     Kathy Schauer (Richard)                     Tinley Park, IL

                                         Jacinta Pederson                                  Leoma, TN

Brothers-                        Thurman E. Brockwell (Mary)           Loretto, TN

                                        Harold L. Brockwell (Doradean)         Sedona, AZ

                                        Paul W. Brockwell (Geneva)               Benton, KY

Sister-                            Brenda Fay Brockwell                          Nashville, TN

9 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

     

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Springer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

