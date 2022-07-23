Charlotte Ann Johns, age 62, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Jimmie Kilburn Morrow; several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Michael Staggs (Tammy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Merle Smith of Ridgely, TN, and Wanda Esseck (Gabe) of Columbia, TN; one brother, Doug Morrow (Tammy) of Ethridge, TN; six grandchildren, Ashley Belew (Nathan) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Hannah Freeman (Hunter) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Hunter Adkins of Pulaski, TN, Mason Staggs of Lawrenceburg, TN, Ryder Staggs of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Miley Staggs of Lawrenceburg, TN; three great-grandchildren, Rylee Belew, Bexlee Belew, and Huntley Freeman.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Sunday, July 24, 2022, with Brandon Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
