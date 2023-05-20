Charlotte Evelyn Crane, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She was born on November 12, 1945, in Ozark, AL to the late Nathan Etheredge and Eloise Etheredge Ware. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, a retired educator, and a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in Pulaski, TN.
Charlotte was an avid reader who loved to journal, and she shared those passions with her students, children, and grandchildren. She loved to knit, color, paint, and spend time on her back porch drinking coffee while birdwatching and listening to music. Her most precious time was spent with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald "Don" Crane of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, David Crane (Jennifer) of Pulaski, TN, Michael Crane (Paisley) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and John Crane (Nathalie) of Tupelo, MS; six grandchildren, Candice (Jacob) Brown, Victoria Chapman, Will Crane, Sam Crane, Clay Crane, and Amelia Crane; one great-granddaughter, Julia Brown; two brothers, Larry Etheredge (Rita) of Clarkesville, TN and Dennis Etheredge (Donna) of Cookeville, TN; two sisters, Cinde Lucas (Rick) of Hendersonville, TN and Tammy Etheredge of Cookeville, TN; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who were family.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
