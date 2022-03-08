Charlotte Joan Perry (Grant) of Leoma, TN was born December 3, 1946, to the late Henry and Dorcas (Dot) Thornton Perry of Saint Joseph, TN. She passed from this life to be with her Lord on March 5, 2022. She was of the Baptist faith and known as Walela (Hummingbird) by her Cherokee family and friends. She was an accomplished artist, and a gifted poet. Charlotte retired from the State of Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development after a long career. She had a servant’s heart for those less fortunate, whether it was a pbj for a neighboring child or monetary gifts for a family in need. Charlotte did it her on way and desired a humble farewell to this world without elaborate adieu or tear dimmed eyes; in keeping with those wishes a private celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dot and Henry Perry; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Perry, Elise Perry, and Betty Sue Perry.
She is survived by devoted, loving companion Eugene (Jr) Grant; daughter MeRita Jenkins Vest; sister, Rona Perry; brothers, Larry Perry (Janie), Glen Perry (Carol), Nolan Perry (Katherine), and Lanny Perry (Mary); grandchildren, Tom Vest III and Jacob Vest, Sr. (Kayce); great-grandchildren, Jacob Vest, Jr., Leilani Vest, and Elijah Vest; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family requests that any memorials be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
