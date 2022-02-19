Charlotte Vinson, 63, of Florence passed peacefully at her residence Friday, February 18, 2022.
Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 2022, 11 AM to 12 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the chapel at 12 PM with Bro. Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Ms Vinson was preceded in death by her father, Porter “Buddy” Vinson; step father, Carl Clayton; sister, JoAnn Vinson Hughes; brother, Dewayne Vinson.
She is survived by her loving mother, Juanita Clayton; sister, Rhonda Lenz (Barry); step sister, Shelah Stutts (Chris); step brother, Glen “DD” Clayton (Babe); nieces, Angela Butler, Crystal Herston (Caine), Wendy Clayton, and Haleigh Stevenson (Chris); nephews, Zach Vinson (Stacy), Kyle Clayton (April), and Hunter Stutts; great niece, Cali Herston; great nephews, Chandler Herston, Brycen Vinson, and Jackson Vinson; special friend, Darrell Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be Barry Lenz, Caine Herston, Zach Vinson, Chandler Herston, Darrell Montgomery, Kody Hanback, Kolby Hanback, and Kyle Clayton. Honorary pallbearers will be Brycen and Jackson Vinson.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
