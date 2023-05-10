Chase Yocom, age 28, of Anderson, AL passed away Sunday, May 07, 2023. He was a native of Maury County, TN, a welder, and a member of Boilermakers Local 455. He loved riding horses and canoeing.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Hoyt "Bubba" Yocom III.
He is survived by his mother, Ellen Bailey of Lawrenceburg, TN; daughter, Adaline Marie Yocom of Anderson, AL; sister, Hope Victoria Blocker of Pulaski, TN; uncle, Gino Yocom of Lawrenceburg, TN; cousins, Kara Pack (Kevin) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Justin Yocom (Shanda) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Anthony Yocom of AL.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Friday, May 12, 2023, with Barry Sells officiating. Interment will follow at Gum Springs Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
