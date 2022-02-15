Christeen James, age 89, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 10, 2022. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired clerk from the State of Tennessee Department of Agriculture, a member of the Lawrence County Historical Society and First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Martha Opal Marshall Durham; her husband, Solon James; one sister, Charlene Sanders; and two brothers, Joe Durham and J.W. Durham.
She is survived by five daughters, Susan Messer of Lawrenceburg, TN, Frances McDonald (Ronnie), Lawrenceburg, TN, Gwen Simbeck (Troy) of Loretto, TN, Terri Yates (Nathan) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jerri Lovell of Lawrenceburg, TN, one step-daughter, Joyce Gainey of FL; one sister, Janet Gobble (Vance) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister-in-law, Lou Durham of Lawrenceburg, TN; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, February 14, 2022, with Tom Price and Keith Durham officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
