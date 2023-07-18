Christina Faye VanWormer, age 61, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, TN.
She was born in Pulaski, TN, on August 29, 1961, she was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was the leader of the women’s group, her favorite pass time was spending time with her grandchildren, loved to swim, crochet, growing her flowers, all crafts, called the “Turbo Chef” because of her ability to burn dinner every night, she was preceded in death by her parents, James Ray and Joyce Edwards Lanier, and a sister, Heather Lanier.
Visitation will begin at 11 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, until funeral time at 2 PM Saturday, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, with burial to follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Survivors are: husband, Dan VanWormer, Pulaski, sons, James (Abby) Graham, Pulaski, Dylan Sanders, Columbia, Logan Sanders, Columbia, step children, Ashley, David, Daniel and Dempsey, brother, Ray Lanier, Pulaski, step brothers, Stephen Dickenson, Birmingham, Brian Lanier, Pulaski, Lee Edwards, Pulaski, Tim Edwards, Pulaski, sister, Lisa Hughes, Pulaski, sister in law, Angie Heath, Rockvale, grandchildren, Alayna, Evelyn, Emmy, Bella, David, Christian, Bridges, bonus granddaughter “Baby Girl”, great grandchild, Ally Mae .
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Women’s Mission Fund.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
