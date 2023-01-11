Christine Glasco Swiney of Minor Hill, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 7th, 2023, in Huntsville Hospital. She was born in Minor Hill, TN on November 26th, 1938 and was 84 years old. Christine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved spending time with her family. Christine enjoyed sewing and making quilts and loved everything about racing and wrestling. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Friday, January 13th, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. The burial will take place in Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Swiney, parents, Clarence Glasco and Della Romine Hester, and sisters, Marie Gatlin and Linda Kay Burgess. She is survived by, Daughters, Patricia S. (Danny) Brown of Pulaski, TN LaDonna Swiney of Lancaster, SC Carla D. (Steve Harlow) Morris of Decatur, AL Son, William Daniel Swiney of Minor Hill, TN Grandchildren, Amanda Danyle Brown, Keith Everette (Amber) Brown, Tina Marie Stegall, James “Jim” Michael (Amy) Sheppard, Cody Allen (Sidney) Morris, Colby Jack (Elizabeth) Morris, Jessica Brooke (John) Dollar 19 Great grandchildren Sisters, Lillian Glasco Garner of Pulaski, TN Edith Glasco Coffman of Cedar Lake, IN Several nieces and nephews also survive. Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Christine Glasco Swiney
