Christopher Bradley Anderson, age 33, of St. Joseph, TN passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022.  He was a native of Millersville, TN, employed with Simply Floors and More, a musician, and a Christian.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward Anderson; grandparents, Barney and Jean Overton, Faye Hardy, and Bill Anderson.

He is survived by his mother, Jan Nance of St. Joseph, TN; one son; three sisters, Ashleigh Anderson of St. Joseph, TN, Victoria McGuire (Ronald) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Emily Anderson of Sheffield, AL; one nephew, Kaiden Anderson of St. Joseph, TN; one niece, Harper Green of St. Joseph, TN; and three cousins, Beth, Angel, and JB.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, September 30, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.

