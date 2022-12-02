Christopher Cody “Rooster” Rose, age 40, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Columbia, TN on September 26, 1986, he was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Rose and grandfathers, Harold Drake and Raymond Ewing Rose, Jr.
Visitation will be on Friday, 12-2-2022, from 11 AM until 12 Noon funeral service time, at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, with burial to follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Survivors are: mother, Gay Condrey, Pulaski, grandmothers, Zadie Rose and Jewel Drake both of Pulaski, sons, Dillan Hurt, Columbia, Andrew Payton Rose, Pulaski, daughters, Katie Rose, Columbia, Madison Rose, Pulaski, Penelope Rose, Huntland, brother, Jody Rose, Pulaski, 2 grandchildren.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
