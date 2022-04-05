Christopher Lee Burgess, 57, of Florence died Saturday, April 2, 2022.
A graveside service will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 12 PM at Mt. Tabor Cemetery with Bro. Alvin Alston and Kelly O’Bryne officiating. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Burgess was born March 2, 1965 in Lauderdale County and went to Wilson High School.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Lee Burgess; grandparents, Alvin and Alma Burgess and Paul “Bug” and Jeffie Purser.
Mr. Burgess is survived by his mother, Frances Purser Burgess; sons, Colby Lee Burgess and Josh Keeton; granddaughter, Ragen Keeton; nieces, Allie Haddock, Ava and Addison Hill; nephew, Spencer Wade Haddock; sister, Amanda Haddock (Spencer).
