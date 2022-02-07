Christopher Lee Wallace, 55, of Killen, AL, passed away February 6, 2022 at his home.
Christopher is survived by:
Parents: O.L. and Ann Peck Wallace
Two Daughters and Four Grandchildren
Brother: Craig Wallace (Lorri)
Nieces: Ellen Wallace and Meg Wallace
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Atlas Cemetery with Matt Heupel officiating. Burial will then follow in Atlas Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.