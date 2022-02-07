LOCAL OBITUARY

Christopher Lee Wallace, 55, of Killen, AL, passed away February 6, 2022 at his home.

Christopher is survived by:

Parents: O.L. and Ann Peck Wallace

Two Daughters and Four Grandchildren

Brother: Craig Wallace (Lorri)

Nieces: Ellen Wallace and Meg Wallace

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Atlas Cemetery with Matt Heupel officiating. Burial will then follow in Atlas Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Wallace as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

