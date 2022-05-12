Christopher "Ryong" Adams, age 23, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, May 03, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO.
Christopher "Ryong" Adams, born in Daegu, South Korea, was a graduate of Rossview High School in Clarksville, TN. He joined the United States Air Force as a Loadmaster in a Special Operations Unit and was an E4 when he applied and was accepted into the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. He graduated from the USAFA Preparatory School in 2021 and was currently finishing his freshman year as a Cadet Fourth Class.
Our family mourns the loss of our precious 23-year-old always smiling son who was a bright and shining star to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard E. Humston, and paternal grandfather, Phil Adams; and his paternal grandmother, Sharron Lee Conklin.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Sandi Spicer (Rich) of Nashville, TN; his father and step-mother, Phil Adams (Leah) of Clarksville, TN; two brothers, Conner Adams (Callie) of Orlando, FL, and 2nd Lt Colsen Adams of Vilsek, Germany; two step-sisters, Carly Spicer and Macy Spicer, both of Hendersonville, TN; three step-brothers, Ben Spicer of NY, Dawson Demott, and Tristan Fetter, both of Clarksville, TN; maternal grandmother, Winona Humston of Lawrenceburg, TN; step-grandparents, Joe Spencer (Annette) of Clarksville, TN; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, May 13, 2022, and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, May 14, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 217 E. Main Street, Hendersonville, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at First United Methodist Church in Hendersonville at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 14, 2022, with Don Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow at Loretto Cemetery in Loretto, TN at 3:30 PM will full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
