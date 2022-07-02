Cindy Darlene Lovell, age 59, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vancoy "Butch" Moore; paternal grandparents, Gregory and Scyllar Hughes Moore; maternal grandfather, Dillard Tittle; and maternal grandmother, Roby Roberts Tittle.
She is survived by two daughters, Brandy Brewer (Dustin Gipson) and Natasha Stephenson (Brent), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; her mother, Bonnie Jared of Lawrenceburg, TN; nine grandchildren, Destinany (Harley), Kyler, Emma, Braxton, Hunner, Brittany Shyanne (Timothy), Brookelyn, Brittney Hope, and MaKayla; three great-grandchildren, Raylenn, Kohlsen, and Kutter; two brothers, Greg Moore (Tracy) and Coy Moore, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; special friend and her man, Bob Stovall of Goodspring, TN; one niece, Lilly Fox; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
