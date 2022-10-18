Cindy Holman, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Santa Fe, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Spencer "Bud" Holman; one son, Blake Holman, her step-mother, Glenda Daniels, one brother, Jason Green; and one sister, Shelia Clemons.
She is survived by her daughter, Chanda Foutch (Tommy) of Ethridge, TN; one step-daughter, Jen Holman of Lawrenceburg, TN; her father, Billy Daniels of Lawrenceburg, TN; her mother, Norma Jean Green of Greenhill, AL; three brothers, Tim Daniels of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jeremy Green of Greenhill, AL, and Terry Clemons of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandson, Luke Foutch of Ethridge, TN; three step-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 19, 2022, with Randy Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
